Virtual workshop held on Madhubani painting

Participants in event include those from reputed foreign universities

A two-day virtual workshop on Madhubani painting was conducted by the Indian Institute of Information Technology Design and Manufacturing, Kurnool.

Shalinee Kumari Jha, faculty of Department of Creative Arts, Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad, conducted the workshop. Madhubani painting is an ancient cultural art form of Bihar which dates back to the Ramayana. Paintings were first done on Khobar Ghar (nuptial chamber of the newly wed couple) and on the walls, with mud and cow dung. The walls of Mithila’s houses were painted to welcome the wedding procession of Lord Shri Rama.

It was a lost art form until 1934. British colonial officer for Madhubani district, William G. Archer, ‘discovered’ the paintings while inspecting the damage caused by the 1934 earthquake.

The workshop was inaugurated by IIITDM Kurnool director D.V.L.N. Somayajulu and he narrated the importance of learning traditional art forms. “Ms. Shalinee Jha is considered one of the progressive artists of our times and her themes combine traditional methods with contemporary issues which make her art highly successful,” said Mr. Somayajulu.

Besides the students of IIITDM, Kurnool, the workshop had participants from across India, and reputed foreign universities.

‘Source of artistic innovation’

“Mithila painting is deeply rooted in its ancient iconographic traditions, but recently Mithila painting has become a source of artistic innovation with new training systems (provided by Mithila Art Institute) and is focusing on modern and social themes,” said Ms. Shalinee Jha whose painting is displayed at the Asian Art Museum.