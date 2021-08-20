Virtual tour for devotees on anvil

Tirumala

20 August 2021 01:24 IST

TTD asks IT officials to develop necessary software application

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is planning to develop a software application that will provide necessary information for devotees arriving on a pilgrimage to the abode of Lord Venkateswara here through a virtual tour. The content will include the history of the shrine, places to visit, including the other temples under the TTD’s fold, amenities, functioning of the administration and trusts and developmental activities. A direction to this effect was given by the Additional Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy to the IT officials on Thursday while presiding over a high-level meeting at Gokulam office here.

Internship

He also told the officials to initiate steps to enable IT students do their internship in TTD. The employees working in the IT department should be imparted further training with technical experts and given incentives, if necessary, he said.

Delayed refunds

Steps should be taken for faster refund of caution deposit to devotees’ bank accounts.

Though the process in the TTD accounts was happening within 12 hours of devotees vacating their accommodation, depositing the amounts into pilgrims’ accounts was consuming around three days which, he said, was not tolerable. The issue should be taken up with bank officials and the duration brought down to the minimum level possible, he said.

User-friendly

An exclusive software application should be developed detailing the availability of cottages for the benefit of devotees, which should be subjected to security audit periodically. The software application used by the Donor Cell officials should be made more user-friendly, Mr. Dharma Reddy said.