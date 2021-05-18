VIMS Director takes part in video meet with Modi

VISAKHAPATNAM

18 May 2021 00:17 IST

K. Rambabu, AP State Nodal officer for COVID-19 and Director of the Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS), participated in the video conference organised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with medical experts from all over the country, from Visakhapatnam on Monday.

The meeting discussed the utilisation of the services of the anaesthesia technicians, operation theatre technicians and biomedical engineers in critical care to reduce COVID deaths and to provide better healthcare services to patients.

The Prime Minister suggested to the State governments to prevent black fungus disease by reducing the use of steroids and limiting their use only when it was absolutely necessary.