Vijayawada to witness traffic restrictions on Ambedkar Park inauguration day

January 17, 2024 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Police Commissionerate has announced traffic restrictions and diversions for heavy and medium-sized four wheelers within and outside the city on January 19 (Friday) in view of the inauguration ceremony of the B.R. Ambedkar Smriti Vanam (Memorial Park) at PWD Grounds.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to unveil the 125-ft bronze statue of B.R. Ambedkar at 4 p.m. and later address the public at Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium at 6 p.m. More than one lakh people, including Ministers and public representatives from across the State, are expected to participate in the event on Friday.

According to a release from the police, restrictions will be in place from 6 a.m. to 12 a.m. for heavy vehicles plying outside the city. The diversions are as follows: four-wheelers on the Visakhapatnam and Hyderabad route will be diverted through G. Konduru-Mylavaram-Nuzvidu-Hanuman Junction; vehicles plying between Chennai and Visakhapatnam will be routed through Gudivada-Repalle-Chirala-Ongole and vehicles between Hyderabad-Chennai will be diverted through Addanki-Nalgonda-Narketpalle.

In the city, the restrictions will be in place from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. for buses arriving in Vijayawada from Visakhapatnam and Machilipatnam as well as for those starting from Vijayawada to the two cities. Between the Police Control Room and Benz Circle, only those vehicles that are heading to the event will be allowed, the police said. Similar restrictions have been put in place for vehicles between Red Circle and Seetharampuram Signal Junction.

Parking lots for vehicles belonging to leaders and public representatives have been arranged on Andhra Loyola College grounds, BRTS Road, Siddhartha Public School, and Gymkhana Grounds among others.

Meanwhile, NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao on January 17 (Wednesday) inspected the construction work on galleries coming up at the memorial park, and later instructed officials to ensure that all facilities are put in place for the public.

