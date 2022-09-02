Vijayawada team shines in railway athlete championship

Staff Reporter VIJAYAWADA
September 02, 2022 23:27 IST

Women athletes of Vijayawada division, who represented SCR at the 87th All India Railway Athletic Championship. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Four women athletes of Vijayawada division, who represented the South Central Railway (SCR) athlete team, excelled in the 87th All India Railway Athlete Championship held at Rai Bareli(Uttar Pradesh) from August 29 to 31.

While G. Karthika has won gold in triple jump and two silver medals in long jump, M. Sowmiya has secured three silver medals in 100 metres hurdles, heptathlon and 4x100 metre relay. Preeti Lamba secured a silver medal in 3,000 steeplechase and M. Akila secured a silver medal in 4x100 metres relay, said Divisional Railway Manager(DRM), Vijayawada, Shivendra Mohan.

The SCR team secured third position in the overall championship at the 87th All India Railway Athlete Championship, said Divisional Sports Officer Valleswara B. Tokkala.

Additional DRMs M. Srikanth and D. Srinivasa Rao said the four athletes were working in Commercial, Engineering and Mechanical departments in Vijayawada division.

