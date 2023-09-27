ADVERTISEMENT

Vijayawada Railway Station bags award in ‘tourist-friendly’ category

September 27, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Nellore Sravani

Tourism Minister R. K. Roja presenting the award to officials of South Central Railway, at a programme held to mark World Tourism Day in Vijayawada on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

Vijayawada Railway Station has bagged the ‘Best Tourist-Friendly Station Award’ at the State Annual Tourism Excellence Awards, organised by Andhra Pradesh Tourism Authority at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram in Vijayawada on September 27 (Wednesday).

The award was to presented to the station for excelling in all nine parameters laid down by the tourism authority. This year’s theme was ‘Tourism and Green Investments’. The station officials received the award from R.K. Roja, Minister for Tourism, Culture and Youth Advancement.

Narendra A. Patil, Divisional Railway Manager, Vijayawada, complimented the staff on the occasion and highlighted the energy saving systems, waste management systems and passenger amenities that were instrumental in bagging the award.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US