Vijayawada: APSRTC MD inaugurates electric two-wheeler expo

APSRTC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao at the exhibition of electric two-wheelers at RTC House in Vijayawada on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao inaugurated an exhibition of electric two-wheelers organised at the RTC House on Tuesday.

The event was organised by the New and Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (NREDCAP) to spread awareness about the functioning of the vehicles in view of the government decision to promote eco-friendly mode of transport.

Representatives of companies such as TVS, Ola and Ather displayed their models of electric vehicles at the expo.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Tirumala Rao said that besides contributing to the cause of environment conservation, the buyers would save money in the wake of a steep hike in the prices of petrol and diesel.

The government plans to promote use of e-scooters by providing them in easy instalments to its employees in various departments.

APSRTC Executive Directors P. Krishna Mohan (engineering) and Koteswara Rao (administration), cargo wing in-charge Ravi Sarma and others were present on the occasion.