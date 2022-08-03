Vijayawada: 22 houses in Jakkampudi Colony handed over to tribal families

NTR district Collector S. Dilli Rao and Mylavaram MLA Vasantha Krishna Prasad at the newly inaugurated houses in Jakkampudi near Vijayawada on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

August 03, 2022 23:51 IST

165 houses have been sanctioned in the colony

Twenty-two houses built under the housing scheme at the Jagananna Housing Colony in Jakkampudi were handed over to the beneficiaries on Wednesday. NTR district Collector S. Dilli Rao and Mylavaram MLA Vasantha Krishna Prasad inaugurated the houses in the presence of the beneficiaries and other officials. Advertisement Advertisement Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Dilli Rao said 22 tribal families belonging to the Yanadi community, which were living in huts, were handed over the new houses with all amenities. He said the Housing Department had sanctioned ₹1.80 lakh and the Tribal Welfare Department had provided ₹2 lakh for each house, which cost ₹3.8 lakh in total. He said that 165 houses were sanctioned in the Jakkampudi Housing Colony and the construction of 140 houses was at different stages. He said the construction works would be completed in two months. Housing Department District Project Director A. Sridevi, District Tribal Welfare Officer Rukmanandayya and others were present on the occasion.

