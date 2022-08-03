Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada: 22 houses in Jakkampudi Colony handed over to tribal families

NTR district Collector S. Dilli Rao and Mylavaram MLA Vasantha Krishna Prasad at the newly inaugurated houses in Jakkampudi near Vijayawada on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
Staff Reporter VIJAYAWADA August 03, 2022 23:51 IST
Updated: August 03, 2022 23:52 IST

Twenty-two houses built under the housing scheme at the Jagananna Housing Colony in Jakkampudi were handed over to the beneficiaries on Wednesday.

NTR district Collector S. Dilli Rao and Mylavaram MLA Vasantha Krishna Prasad inaugurated the houses in the presence of the beneficiaries and other officials.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Dilli Rao said 22 tribal families belonging to the Yanadi community, which were living in huts, were handed over the new houses with all amenities.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He said the Housing Department had sanctioned ₹1.80 lakh and the Tribal Welfare Department had provided ₹2 lakh for each house, which cost ₹3.8 lakh in total.

He said that 165 houses were sanctioned in the Jakkampudi Housing Colony and the construction of 140 houses was at different stages. He said the construction works would be completed in two months.

Housing Department District Project Director A. Sridevi, District Tribal Welfare Officer Rukmanandayya and others were present on the occasion.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Andhra Pradesh
Vijayawada
Read more...