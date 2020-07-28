Vignan student secures Google’s WTM scholarship

VISAKHAPATNAM

28 July 2020 23:01 IST

A student of Vignan’s Institute of Information Technology (Autonomous), Kolli Sudheepa has secured Google Asia Pacific Women Tech Maker (WTM) Scholarship. Students from around 48 countries in Asia applied for the WTM scholarship and it was finalised based on a sequence of coding tests, academic background and leadership skills.

Under this WTM scholarship, she will be awarded $1,000, Google special kit and opportunity to visit other countries to participate in various activities. As many as 39 students were short-listed from India and Sudeepa is only student from the State, officials from Vignan informed in a note on Tuesday.

Advertising

Advertising

Chairman of Vignan Group Lavu Rathaiah appreciated the girl for rare achievement and announced ₹1,00,000 cash prize. She participated in many coding events earlier and won prizes. Institute has recognised her merit even earlier and offered merit scholarship of 50% of tuition fee for the last two years.