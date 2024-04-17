ADVERTISEMENT

Vignan releases VSAT 2024 results

April 17, 2024 06:05 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau

Vignan Scholastic Aptitude Test (V-Sat24) results of B. Tech, B. Pharm, B. Sc. Agri. Science courses of Vignan’s deemed to be university were released on April 17 (Wednesday) by Vice–Chancellor Prof. P. Nagabhushan.

Prof. Nagabhushan, on this occasion said that close to 40,000 students from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and north India have appeared for this exam. Compared to last year 10,000 more applications were received. The admission counselling based on VSAT is scheduled from April 24 to April 30 in the varsity premises at Vadlamudi. 

He emphasised that in Vignan’s deemed to be university, the continuous syllabus updation on semester basis ensures that the students are always well versed on industry-relevant skills. From the academic year 2022-23, R-22 regulations were implemented, in which every topic of the syllabus is integrated to laboratory and project-based learning, making it interesting and attractive. 

This helps students gain a complete understanding, rather than just memorising and remembering the subject. Continuous assessment ensures continuity in learning and improvement in the learning.

