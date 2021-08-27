Vice-president roots for early release of funds for central varsity

ANANTAPUR

Venkaiah seeks contributions from public, companies for premier institution

Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu, delivering the Third Foundation Day address of the Central University of Andhra Pradesh through a video link on Thursday, rooted for early release of funds to the fledgling university so that infrastructure and quality of pedagogy could be improved.

Taking forward Anantapur MP Talari Rangaiah’s demand for the release of additional funds for developing a campus on the 491 acres given by the State government in Bukkarayasamudram mandal close to the city, Mr. Venkaiah Naidu asked the Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar (who was present in the function online) to look into the issue and ensure early release of funds so that the university could produce some graduates with extraordinary skills.

“The people of Rayalaseema who are in a position to support the university must come forward and donate to establish a premier facility in their homeland instead of entirely depending on government,” said the Vice-President. He also advised the State government to be more generous towards this university.

There is a digital divide in the country in the post-COVID-19 scenario with online classes becoming a necessity. Hence efforts must be made to bridge this digital divide, and the companies as part of their CSR activity must spend on establishing infrastructure needed by schools/colleges, he said.

Vice-Chancellor S.A. Kori gave a report on the academics of the university.