Venkaiah lauds hospital for COVID services

05 March 2021 01:21 IST

Vice-President of India M. Venkaiah Naidu showered encomiums on the medical fraternity in general and Amara Hospital in particular for walking the extra mile in saving lives when the COVID-19 was at its peak.

Mr. Naidu formally declared open the super-speciality hospital at Karakambadi here on Thursday, which served as one of the prominent COVID Care Centres in the city even before its formal inauguration. He appreciated its Chairman Prasad Gourineni and Managing Director Rama Devi Gourineni, both doctors in the U.S.A., for bringing the high-tech medicare to the backward region. The Vice-President said the doctors, nurses, para-medical staff and technicians deserved all praise for their role that helped the nation overcome the crisis, much easier than western nations. It was in this context that he stressed the importance of building immunity through nutritional diet, apart from developing a solid body and a sound mind through physical exercise and meditation.

Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayanaswamy, chief whip Ch. Bhaskar Reddy, Guntur MP Galla Jayadev, MLC G. Srinivasulu, legislators, Amara Raja group founder Ramachandra N. Galla and co-founder Galla Arunakumari were among those present.

