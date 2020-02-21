Vedas are heritage of humanity: Governor

TIRUPATI

21 February 2020 00:47 IST

They make us proud of our tradition and nation, says Biswa Bhusan Harichandan

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan has descibed the Vedas as the heritage of humanity and called for their preservation and propagation.

Participating in the fifth convocation of Sri Venkateswara Vedic University in his capacity as its Chancellor here on Thursday, he said the Vedas had been recognised and accepted as the most ancient scriptures of the world. “Everything is derived from Vedas that makes us proud of our tradition and nation,” he said. He lauded the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) management for extending support in promoting and imparting Vedic education through this university.

Mr. Harichandan appealed to the Vedic students and young scholars to play an active role in protecting the Mother Earth from ecological imbalance through dedicated and committed measures to curtail global warming.

Titles conferred

Veteran Sanskrit scholar Brahmasri Maddulapalli Suryanarayana Ghanapati was conferred the prestigious Maha Mahopadhyaya title. Union Minister for Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Pratap Chandra Sarangi and scholar Chaganti Prakasa Rao were awarded the title ‘Vachaspati’.

Mr. Suryanarayana appealed to the students not to give up Vedic education after completing their course for pursuing other streams of education and embark on the task of teaching Vedas.

A total of 1174 students passed out from the varsity during 2009-2019 and 351 students received degrees during the present convocation.

Some books, including the title ‘Garuda Puranam’ along with a compact disc ‘Sivaratri Vaisishtyam’ were released on the occasion. Vice-Chancellor Sannidanam Sudarsana Sharma and Registrar M. Ramachandra were present.