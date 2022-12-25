Union government urged to include Srimukhalingam temple in UNESCO list

December 25, 2022 01:30 pm | Updated 01:36 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

Srimukhalingam temple chief priest Naidugari Rajasekhar urged the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to get the historic Siva temple included in the UNSECO's list of World Heritage Sites in order to get international recognition for the temple.

He met ASI Additional Director Alok Tripathi in New Delhi a couple of days ago and submitted a detailed report about the history of the temple located in Jalumuru mandal of Srikakulam district.

Speaking to media here on Sunday, Mr. Rajasekhar said that Srimukhalingam which was also known as Kalinganagaram was the capital of the early Eastern Ganga Dynasty.

“Hampi Vijayanagaram continues to attract tourists and pilgrims due to maintenance by the UNESCO. The government is also celebrating the festival every year in the month of January. On the same lines, Srimukhalingam needs to get recognition since it is one of the historic temples in the State with unique structures,” said Mr. Rajasekhar.