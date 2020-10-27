UN body confers special status on Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust

ANANTAPUR

The United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) conferred ‘Special Consultative Status’ on the Puttaparthi-based Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust.

The United Nations body accorded global recognition for the humanitarian work being done by the trust, said a release. The ECOSOC adopted the recommendation of the committee on NGOs to grant the status to the trust, enabling it to actively engage with ECOSOC and its subsidiary bodies.

It will enable the trust to interact with the United Nations Secretariat and participate in its programmes. The trust can also make representations to the UN in the fields where it has contributed over the past decades.

Announcing the news, Managing Trustee R.J. Rathnakar said this gives the trust a global stage for promoting and spreading the five human values — sathya (truth), dharma (righteousness), shanthi (peace), prema (love) and ahimsa (non-violence) — advocated by Bhagavan Sri Sathya Sai Baba.

“This also gives us a great opportunity to expand the service activities of Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organization all over the world and reach the people who are in need so that we spread the love of Sai Baba”, Mr. Rathnakar added.