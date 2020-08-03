Two tribals killed in Maoist landmine blast in A.P.

VISAKHAPATNAM

03 August 2020

They stepped on self-activated IEDs

Two tribals were killed when they stepped on a landmine allegedly planted by Maoists near Chintalaveedhi village in Jamiguda panchayat of Pedabayalu mandal in the Agency area of Visakhapatnam district, in the wee hours of Monday.

The deceased were identified as Mondipali Ajay Kumar (20) and Mondipali Mohan Kumar (26), both residents of Chintalaveedhi village.

According to Visakhapatnam Superintendent of Police B. Krishna Rao, the landmine or IEDs were planted targeting the security forces and it indicates that the villagers were not taken into confidence by the Maoists, which is normally done.

As per initial reports, more than one landmine might have exploded and they could have been self-activated IEDs (improvised explosive devices). It seems the duo had fallen prey to it unknowingly, he said. It could have also been a pressure-activated landmine, he added.

Martyr’s Week, being observed by the Maoists from July 28 to August 3, was peaceful till Sunday, but took a violent turn on Monday with the explosion of the landmine.