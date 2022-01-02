Two reporters booked for ‘extortion’ bid

KAKINADA

02 January 2022 23:50 IST

The East Godavari police have registered a case against two local reporters on the charges of extortion under the Gandepalli police limits. The two are Jaggampeta-based stringers.

The duo, identified as Mandapaka Appanna and Kondapalli Srinu, reportedly demanded ₹1 lakh from a rice miller and threatened to broadcast his ‘misdeeds’ if he failed to do so.

According to Gandepalli sub-inspector P. Sobhan Kumar, the reporters went to the rice mill of the victim and threatened him that they would telecast news to establish that he was procuring rice supplied through the Public Distribution System (PDS).

“Following a complaint from the victim, an extortion case under the IPC 384 has been registered against the accused,” the SI said, adding that investigation was on.