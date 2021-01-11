Two people injured as private bus hits car

Superintendent of Police B. Rajakumari inspecting the accident spot in Vizianagaram on Sunday.

VIZIANAGARAM

11 January 2021 09:37 IST

SP for deployment of more personnel

Two persons were injured in a road accident near the Vizianagaram Collector’s office junction on Sunday evening.

According to police, a private bus hit a car while taking a ‘U turn’ at the junction. The persons on board the car sustained injuries. They were admitted to a private hospital. Their condition is said to be stable.

Vizianagaram Superintendent of Police B. Rajakumari visited the spot and inquired about the incident.

No traffic signal

She asked the traffic police to deploy more personnel and study the traffic situation as there were no traffic signals at the junction.