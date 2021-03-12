Two killed in accident in Visakhapatnam

VISAKHAPATNAM:

12 March 2021

As per the police, cases have been booked and investigation is on. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

Two persons died in a two-wheeler road accident near SOS Junction under Bheemili police station limits, in Visakhapatnam in the city, in the wee hours of Friday.

The deceased were identified as Ram Babu (35) and Nookaraju (30), both residents of Kamma Veedhi, Vizianagaram district.

According to Inspector of Police, Bheemili Police Station, G Srinivas, the incident reportedly occurred when the duo were heading towards Visakhapatnam from Vizianagaram to attend Shiva Rathri celebrations and take the holy dip at a beach.

Police said that double-road works were going on at many areas on the Bheemili -Vizag beach road.

The duo reportedly failed to notice the ‘Take diversion’ board at one stretch and entered the road which was still under construction and fell of the road. Both were not wearing helmets and suffered severe head injuries and died on the spot.

