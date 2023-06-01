ADVERTISEMENT

Two killed, four injured in lightning strike in Kurnool district

June 01, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - KURNOOL

Ramesh Susarla
Two persons died and four others sustained injuries after they were struck by lightning at Bolagota village in Halahavri mandal of Kurnool district.

A group of people hailing from Karnataka, who were invited to a wedding ceremony at Bolagota, a village along the inter-State border of Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, was taking shelter under a tree near a temple when lightning struck. The group was returning to their native village after attending the marriage when it began raining heavily.

The deceased have been identified as Basavanna Goud (36), hailing from Bommalapuram village in Ballari district and his close relative Sekhar Goud (43), a native of Uthanuru village, said Halaharvi police station Sub-inspector Y. Vijaya Kumar.

Four people who sustained burn injuries are out of danger, he added.

