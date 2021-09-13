Two injured in clash during Ganesha idol immersion in Krishna district

MACHILIPATNAM

13 September 2021 13:33 IST

Tension prevailed at Thotamula village in Pedana mandal in Krishna district when two groups clashed during Ganesha idol immersion (Nimajjanam) on September 13 morning.

Two villagers suffered minor injuries and were admitted in a hospital.

The incident occurred when a group of people raised slogans against devotees taking part in a Ganesha idol-immersion procession and objected to them taking the idol in a tractor.

On receiving information about the clash, police rushed to the spot. The police pacified both the groups and disbanded them.

The devotees later went ahead with the idol immersion, said Sk. Masoom Basha, Machilipatnam Deputy Superintendent of Police.

Based on a complaint lodged by the devotees, the Pedana police has registered a case and are investigating, Mr. Basha said.

“The situation is under control. Police held discussions with the village heads as a precautionary measure,” the DSP told The Hindu on Monday.