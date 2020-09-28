Two held in temple theft cases

ONGOLE

28 September 2020 21:55 IST

Two persons, who allegedly struck at several temples in Prakasam district in 2019 and 2020, were nabbed at Thimmayapalem village near Addanki on Monday.

Addressing the media, Darsi Deputy Superintendent of Police K. Prakasa Rao said ₹ 2,000 in the possession of the two -- T. Ramakrishna (28) and P. Bhupathi (38) -- was seized.

About the modus operandi of the accused, the DSP said they used to identify temples in isolated places with lesser movement of devotees and without watchmen and strike at them at odd hours after conducting a recce.

They struck at Ankamma temple at Parvathipuram village near Addanki on May 31 this year and broke open the temple hundi and decamped with ₹5,000 in cash. They had also struck at a temple in Balikurava and three other temples in Maddipadu earlier.

Meanwhile, on the orders of Superintendent of Police Siddharath Kaushal, ‘'Sadbhavana’' programme was conducted across the district to counsel those involved in thefts in places of worship in the past.

“'We are keeping a close watch on the movement of past offenders,” the SP said, adding stern action would be taken against them if they commit any crimes.