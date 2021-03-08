Two fire accidents in Anantapur, property gutted

ANANTAPUR

08 March 2021 00:40 IST

The properties at two industrial units in different places in the district caught fire and were reduced to ashes on Saturday afternoon.

District Fire Officer Uppala Sarath Babu said that the first one happened at Kuderu at the waste material yard of the wind turbine manufacturer, Suzlon, at 1.45 p.m., reducing the entire stack of waste material to ashes despite two fire engines doing their best to put off the fire. The quantum of loss in monetary terms was not yet known, said the DFO.

Advertising

Advertising

The plastic parts and other material used in the wind power turbines threw up large columns of fire and dark smoke billowed for a long time, but once the fire engines arrived, the entire area was cordoned off to keep away all onlookers.

In the second incident, as many as 20 abandoned thatched residential houses, at Gudipalli Industrial Estate, of the workers associated with the SLAP, an ancillary of KIA Motors India Limited, were gutted. Mr. Sarath Babu said that there was no worker staying in them, hence no injury to anyone or personal property loss was reported.