Two engineering graduates held, drugs seized

VISAKHAPATNAM

24 January 2022 19:28 IST

Accused got addicted to drugs while studying in Chennai, say police

The City Task Force (CTF) personnel arrested two engineering graduates and seized some drugs from them in Visakhapatnam on Monday. They were identified as Akhil and Rahul.

The CTF personnel also seized 21 blots of LSD, two grams of MDMA, 20 grams of dry ganja, ₹2,000 and a motorcycle from them.

Circle inspector of MVP Colony police station, Ramnayya, who took up the investigation, said that Rahul was arrested in Seethammadhara area based on a tip-off and after questioning him, he gave the information on the whereabouts of his friend Akhil, who was picked up from Gajuwaka area on Monday.

The CI said the duo got addicted to drugs while studying engineering in Chennai and after completion of their course, they returned to Visakhapatnam and started selling the drugs to fund their habits.

They were selling these drugs to only their friends and known associates. Both will be produced in the court on Tuesday, he said.