Two districts report zero infections in the past day

All the districts have less than a 1,000 active cases; seven more deaths registered

The State reported seven more deaths due to COVID-19 in the 24 hours ending Monday morning. During the same period, 295 more infections were reported as only 27,641 tests were conducted.

It was the lowest single-day tally in the past seven and a half months. The daily test positivity rate remains at 1.07% and that of the total 2.929 crore samples tested was 7.05%.

The cumulative tally and toll increased to 20,63,872 and 14,350 respectively. During the past day, 560 patients recovered and the active cases tally fell to 4,830, the lowest in the past seven months. The total recoveries and recovery rate stand at 20,44,692 and 99.07%.

Krishna and Prakasam reported two deaths each in the past day, while Chittoor, Visakhapatnam and West Godavari reported one death each.

For the first time in several months, two districts reported zero infections in a day. Anantapur and Vizianagaram reported no infections, while East Godavari reported 69 infections. It was followed by Krishna (68), Chittoor (40), Guntur (31), Visakhapatnam (22), Prakasam (19), Nellore (16), Kadapa (13), Srikakulam (13), West Godavari (3) and Kurnool (1).

Also, for the first time in months, all the districts have less than a 1,000 active cases. While Chittoor, Krishna and East Godavari have over 800 active cases each, seven districts including West Godavari (287), Srikakulam (140), Kadapa (118), Visakhapatnam (83), Anantapur (66), Vizianagaram (46) and Kurnool (25) altogether have less than 800 active cases.

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (2,93,301), Chittoor (2,46,459), West Godavari (1,78,846), Guntur (1,77,827), Anantapur (1,57,805), Visakhapatnam (1,57,522), Nellore (1,46,249), Prakasam (1,38,398), Kurnool (1,24,118), Srikakulam (1,22,990), Krishna (1,18,994), Kadapa (1,15,554) and Vizianagaram (82,914).