Two-day training programme for medical staff on electronic health records begins at Mangalagiri

April 15, 2024 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

A two-day District Masters Training (ToT) programme on electronic health records started in Mangalagiri on April 15 (Monday) for medical officers, nurses, pharmacists and labtechnicians from across the State.

As part of the programme, being organised by the Medical Health and Family Welfare Department, training will be provided to the medical staff on the technical know-how on uploading electronic health records.

The programme is in line with the implementation of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission(ABDM) and digitisation of all health records in the State.

