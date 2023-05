Two children drown in Anantapur district

May 15, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST - ANANTAPUR

Two boys, while playing, fell into a canal at Singavaram village in Yellanur mandal of Anantapur district on Sunday and drowned. The deceased were identified as Kushwant (8) and Sivacharan (9) of Parnavalli village of the adjoining Kadapa district. The boys had come to Singavaram to attend a function at their relatives’ home. ADVERTISEMENT

