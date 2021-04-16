Two arrested, 25 ‘stolen’ bikes recovered

VISAKHAPATNAM

16 April 2021 20:29 IST

Accused lifted two-wheelers in Visakhapatnam and East Godavari districts, say police

The district police on Friday arrested two persons and recovered 25 bikes from them.

The arrested were identified as G. Suresh (27) and M. Raja Babu (28) and belong to Pedagondi village, Pedabarada panchayat of Chintapalle mandal.

Explaining the modus operandi, Paderu Deputy Superintendent of Police V.B. Raj Kamal said that the accused target parked motorcycles at various places. Even though the bike handles were locked, the accused would forcefully break it and start the vehicle by connecting the wires, the DSP said.

Among the 25 stolen bikes, 22 were stolen in Visakhapatnam district in Paderu, Pedabayalu, G.Madugula, Chinthapalli, G.K Veedhi, Koyyuru, Kasimkota, Golugonda and Rolugunta mandals, apart from Rajamahendravaram, Tuni and Kothnanduru of East Godavari district.

“After stealing the bikes, the accused stored them at Pedagondi with a view to sell them at the right price in Odisha,” the DSP said.

Under the directions of Superintendent of Police B. Krishna Rao, the Visakhapatnam Rural police had formed a special team to focus on the bike theft cases which were taking place in the district. The apprehension of the accused is the result of months of investigation which included interviewing the victims and conducting enquiries at various places across the two districts, he added.

Paderu police station Inspector P. Pydipu Naidu and Sub-Inspector M. Sreenivas were present.