Turpu Kapus demand TDP to allocate Vizianagaram Lok Sabha seat to community

March 24, 2024 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Turpu Kapu Samajika Vedika leaders vow to show strength if the TDP-JSP-BJP combine fails to ensure justice to the community

K Srinivasa Rao

Turpu Kapu Samajika Vedika State vice-president Majji Apparao on March 24 (Sunday) asked the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) to ensure justice by allocating the Vizianagaram Lok Sabha seat and a few Assembly seats to the community.

The association members including its State secretary Amballa Appala Naidu and district president Rongali Ramarao held a meeting in Vizianagaram and vowed to show strength if TDP and its alliance partners failed to give tickets to their community. Vizianagaram Lok Sabha constituency has a population of 8 lakh Turpu Kapus, they said.

“The TDP-JSP-BJP alliance has allocated Nellimarla seat to the upper caste though it has been traditionally represented by a Kapu leader. Now, the Etcherla seat is said to be given to the BJP, which is also likely to field a candidate belonging to the upper caste. There is no clarity on the MP seat for which the YSRCP has fielded a leader from the Turpu Kapu community,” said Mr. Rongali Ramarao.

Turpu Kapu youth wing State working president Ganteda Mohan Kumar said that the TDP-JSP-BJP combine would face a defeat in the North Andhra region if it failed to allocate seats to the community.

