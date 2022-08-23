TTD’s training programme for Goshala representatives

Special Correspondent TIRUPATI
August 23, 2022 20:21 IST

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) will be conducting a two-day training programme starting August 25 at SV Employees Training Academy (SVETA) for young Goshala organisers.

The programme will dwell on management of Goshalas, in tune with the larger goal of executing cow-based agriculture (Go Adharita Vyavasayam).

Training will be provided to representatives of 200 Goshalas of Tirupati and Chittoor district on the first day on natural farming techniques, while the second day’s itinerary is dedicated to training forty nodal Goshala organisers identified from across Andhra Pradesh.

