TTD will develop complaint tracking application, says Addl EO

Tirumala

21 July 2021 04:09 IST

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams(TTD) will develop a complaint tracking application for the benefit of devotees availing accommodation at Tirumala, TTD Additional Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy said.

He added that the application would enable TTD to have a first hand information with regard to the services provided to pilgrims, plug deficiencies(if any) and usher in more transparency in the functioning of the system.

Presiding over a meeting at Gokulam Rest House on Tuesday, Mr. Dharma Reddy urged the officials of Information Technology (IT) to design the application in such a way that it helps the devotees register their complaints and suggestions with regard to facilities provided and maintenance of hygiene at cottages and guest houses. An exclusive number will be allotted for the purpose which shall be sticker pasted at all the cottages.

As and when a complaint is sent to the allotted number by way of an SMS, it gets uploaded on to the complaint tracking system for the redressal of the same.

He also reviewed issues concerned with the devotees gaining entry into the temple through the Supatham Marg.