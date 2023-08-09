August 09, 2023 08:10 am | Updated 08:10 am IST - TIRUMALA

BJP spokesperson G. Bhanuprakash Reddy on Tuesday, August 8 suggested that the Tirumala TIrupati Devasthanams (TTD) rethink its decision of constructing a queue complex in Tiruchanoor.

The TTD board of trustees during its last meeting had decided to construct a queue complex at a cost of ₹23.50 crore similar to the one in Tirumala.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Bhanuprakash Reddy said the TTD has several temples under its fold in and around Tirupati. Instead of constructing the queue complex, it can instead think of introducing the ‘time slot’ system which would not only save money but also prove to be helpful for devotees in planning their temple visit, he suggested.

Though the construction cost is pegged at ₹23.50 crore, it is likely to escalate in the days to come, the BJP spokesperson said.

The TTD has already handed over the massive Padmavati amenities complex in Tiruchanoor for setting up of the District Collectorate. Despite a lapse of 16 months and spending over ₹100 crore on its construction, the TTD has failed to collect any money from the government in the form of rent fixed at ₹21 lakh per month, he said.

Instead of squandering devotees’ money, judicious spending shall prove to be more beneficial in maintaining the financial health of the institution, Mr. Bhanuprakash Reddy said.

He also appealed to the State government to appoint only those with utmost faith and devotion as member trustees in the next trust board and avoid transforming it into a ‘political rehabilitation centre’.

