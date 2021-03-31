TTD plans Kalyanamasthu in every Assembly constituency

TIRUPATI

31 March 2021 04:27 IST

Officials told to commence process for accepting applications and registration

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has announced to conduct its mass marriage programme ‘Kalyanamasthu’ in every Assembly constituency of Andhra Pradesh, albeit in adherence to COVID-19 guidelines. The maiden event will be held on May 28 at 12.34 p.m. to 12.40 p.m. when the ‘Moola’ star is in vogue during the Vaisakha month.

Executive Officer K.S. Jawahar Reddy on Tuesday directed the officials to commence the process for accepting applications and their registration. At a review meeting with senior officials, he said the TTD had exercised caution and decided to hold the event at the Assembly constituency level in order not to encourage huge gatherings at the district headquarters, which could create health and safety issues.

Three-hundred prospective brides and grooms would tie the nuptials in every district, for which the TTD would take up coordinated effort with the respective teams led by the District Collectors. Every couple will get a gold ‘Mangalasutra’ weighing 2 gm, a silk vastram, silver foot rings (Mettelu), a set of books under ‘Pustaka Prasadam’, laminated portrait of Sri Padmavati and Srinivasa.

Joint Executive Officer Sada Bhargavi, Chief Vigilance and Security Officer Gopinath Jatti, Financial Adviser and Chief Accounts Officer O. Balaji, Chief Engineer Ramesh Reddy and Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishat (HDPP) Secretary K. Rajagopalan were present.