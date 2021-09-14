TTD launches sale of incense sticks made from flowers used in daily rituals

TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy launching seven brands of incense sticks in Tirumala on Monday.

14 September 2021 00:44 IST

MoU on dry flower technology signed with YSR Horticulture University

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Monday ventured into the field of manufacturing and sale of agarbattis (incense sticks) made from the flowers used in the daily rituals of deities at various temples under its purview.

TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy, in the presence of Executive Officer K.S. Jawahar Reddy, Additional Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy and MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy inaugurated a manufacturing unit at the SV Go-Samrakshanasala (dairy farm) in Tirupati. Four sales counters were also opened near the laddu counters adjacent to the Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirumala.

The incense sticks will be available for sale in seven brands to suit the requirements of the devotees. The flowers used in decoration of the temples on festive occasions will also be used for manufacturing of the incense sticks. However, the TTD Chairman made it clear that the floral garlands used in the Lord Venkateswara temple will not be used for the purpose. Bengaluru-based Darshan International Company has set up the manufacturing unit, which it described as a service to the Lord. Around 10 machines with a combined capacity to produce 3.5 lakh agarbattis per day have been installed at the manufacturing unit.

Meanwhile, the TTD also signed an MoU with YSR Horticulture University on dry flower technology. As part of the agreement, photos, calendars, key-chains, paper weights and rakhis will be manufactured from the used flowers and made available for sale.

‘Sapthagiri’ unveiled

Later in the day, Mr. Subba Reddy unveiled the TTD’s monthly magazine ‘Sapthagiri’ published in six different languages.

YSR Horticulture University Vice-Chancellor T. Janikiram, his counterpart at S.V. Veterinary University Padmanabha Reddy, TTD JEO Sada Bhargavi, CVSO Gopinath Jatti, Gosala Director Harnath Reddy, Darshan International Company proprietor Ashok, and Sapthagiri chief editor Radha Ramana took part in the programme.