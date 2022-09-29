TTD Chairman presents silk vastrams to Kolhapur temple

G.P. SHUKLA TIRUMALA
September 29, 2022 21:55 IST

TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy accompanied by his wife Swarna Latha Reddy on Thursday donated silk vastrams to the temple of Sri Maha Lakshmi at Kolhapur in Maharashtra. The customary presentation was made on behalf of Tirumala temple in connection with the Navaratri festival.

The couple were traditionally received at the temple Mahadwaram and led into the sanctum where they handed over the gift to the authorities.

New Delhi TTDs LAC chief Ms. Vemireddy Prashanti reddy was present.

