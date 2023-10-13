ADVERTISEMENT

TTD advances the time of procession of ‘Garuda Seva’

October 13, 2023 10:14 am | Updated 10:14 am IST - TIRUMALA

The TTD said the decision was taken after holding a meeting with agama pundits and temple priests

The Hindu Bureau

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has advanced the time of the ‘Garuda Seva’ procession by half an hour. It will be organised from 6.30 p.m. instead of 7 p.m.  | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has advanced the time of the ‘Garuda Seva’ procession by half an hour. It will be organised from 6.30 p.m. instead of 7 p.m.

The annual Navaratri Brahmotsavams of Lord Venkateswara is scheduled to commence on October 15 and Garuda Seva is slated on the fifth day of the festival on October 19. The evening processions are generally observed only after sunset. As the time of sunset on that day is quoted to happen at 6.15 p.m., the procession has been advanced in the interest of devotees.

The TTD said the decision was taken after holding a meeting with agama pundits and temple priests.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US