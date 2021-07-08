Truck carrying boulders tips over in front of Hotel Novotel

VISAKHAPATNAM

08 July 2021 02:10 IST

This is the latest in a series of accidents at the spot

A truck carrying a heavy load of boulders tipped over and crashed on its side on Beach Road in front of Hotel Novotel, marking the latest in a series of similar accidents along the steep slope in the area.

Luckily, no casualties were reported. The accident occurred at 4.30 a.m., barely an hour before morning walkers teem the stretch of road.

Advertising

Advertising

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Ch, Adinarayana said that the incident occurred when the lorry driver was heading towards Port Road from Anandapuram. The driver, who escaped with minor injuries, claimed that the vehicle’s brakes failed while coming down the steep slope. An investigation would reveal the actual cause, Mr. Adinarayana said.

The road adjoining Hotel Novotel has seen similar accidents in the past. On August 6, 2006, a water tanker rammed the parapet wall, killing three and injuring many. On June 4, 2014, one person was killed and eight injured in an auto-rickshaw accident at the same junction.

On April 30, 2017, a private school bus rammed into the parapet wall in a similar fashion, killing a person and injuring four. On February 7, 2019, a sand lorry met with an accident at the same spot. A year later, on October 12, 2020, a lorry came crashing down the road into the parapet wall. Fortunately, no casualties were reported in these two incidents.

Walkers expressed concern over the unfailing regularity of accidents in the area.

Mr. Adinarayana said caution boards had been erected and speedbreakers laid on the road to prevent accidents. Traffic police would man the area from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day, he added.