Trounce Pawan Kalyan in Pithapuram, Mudragada tells YSRCP’s Kapu cadre

Kapu leader Mudragada Padmanabham on Monday exhorted Kapu cadre to hand a resounding defeat to Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan in the Pithapuram Assembly constituency of Kakinada district.

On Monday, YSRCP’s Kakinada Lok Sabha candidate Ch. Sunil Kumar met Mr. Padmanabham at the latter’s residence to discuss the strategy for the upcoming election.

In an interaction with the Kapu cadre of the ruling party, Mr. Padmanabham said that Mr. Pawan Kalyan had maintained a tactful silence when N. Chandrababu Naidu, as Chief Minister, had sought to weaken the struggle launched by Kapus seeking that the community be included in the list of Backward Communities (BCs).

“Mr. Pawan Kalyan did not respond to my proposal to seek 70-80 Assembly seats in the TDP-JSP alliance. He did not even ask for sharing the Chief Minister’s post,” said Mr. Padmanabham.

