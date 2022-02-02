Tricolour to be unfurled at Jinnah Tower today

GUNTUR

02 February 2022 22:45 IST

Member of Legislative Council Lella Appireddy has said that the national tricolour will be unfurled at Jinnah Tower on February 3. Mr. Appireddy was addressing a meeting with elders of minorities at the GMC Council hall on Tuesday.

The Guntur Municipal Corporation has painted the Jinnah Tower in colours of the Indian flag in a bid to wrest initiative, after putting up an iron fencing around the tower.

“Guntur town is an enduring symbol of Hindu-Muslim unity and no force can disrupt this secular tradition in the town. Jinnah Tower is among the enduring symbols of freedom movement and so we decided to paint the tower Ron national tricolour,” said Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu.

Mr. Naidu said the Guntur Municipal Corporation rejected a resolution way back in 1966 demanding that the tower be renamed as Hamid Minar. “The GMC had rejected a demand made in the year 1966 and all the members cutting across the party lines, said that there was no need to rename the Tower. The BJP seems to have no other issue except to cling on to communal issues. The communal forces have never had a footing in the State,’’ said Mr. Naidu.