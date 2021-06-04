Tributes paid to SPB on birth anniversary

A file photo of S.P. Balasubrahmanyam with his old friend Puvvada Subbaraju at a function organised in Vizianagaram.

VIZIANAGARAM/SRIKAKULAM

04 June 2021 23:32 IST

Gurajada Samskritika Samakahya secretary Kapuganti Prakash offered tributes to legendary singer S.P. Balasubrahmanyam on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

He said that the singer had a special attachment with Vizianagaram and attended many concerts and literary activities in the city. “Balu did not forget his old friend and Chennai roommate Puvvada Subbaraju, the chairman of Puvvada Trust. He was close to him and met him regularly along with other well-wishers whenever he would come to Vizianagaram to attend cultural events. He will be alive forever in our hearts,” said Mr. Prakash.

In Srikakulam, Arasavilli Sri Suryanarayana Swamy Trust member Mandavilli Ravi, Dhanwantari Sahiti Samskritika Samstha founder Sampath Kumar recalled Balasubrahmanyam’s contributions to film music and their association with him.