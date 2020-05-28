Tributes paid to NTR on birth anniversary

VISAKHAPATNAM

28 May 2020 22:03 IST

Former Minister and Visakhapatnam North MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao, who has been keeping himself away from party activities for some time, participated in the garlanding of TDP founder N.T. Rama Rao’s statue on the occasion of his birth anniversary on the Beach Road on Thursday.

MLAs P.G.V.R. Naidu (West) Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu (East) and Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar (South), MLC Duvvarapu Rama Rao and party leader Chode Pattabhiram were among those who participated in garlanding of NTR’s statue.

Later, party leaders garlanded NTR’s statue at the party office at Ram Nagar in the city. The two-day Mahanadu, being held at Guntur, concluded on Thursday.