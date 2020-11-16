Tribals take out rally against Odisha officials

VISAKHAPATNAM

16 November 2020 01:13 IST

A rally was organised by tribal people of Dekkaparu, Bodlamamidi, Kollaput and Nettamamidi seeking protection of tribal podu lands and revenue lands, alleging that the neighbouring Odisha was occupying the Andhra Pradesh side of the border with an eye on mining.

At meeting organised under the auspices of Gasaba panchayat, former Sarpanch P. Suresh Kumar, CPI(M) State Committee member Killo Surendra alleged that the Odisha officials had intruded half-a-kilometre into Andhra area, which was resulting in encroachment of 500 acres of forest, revenue and patta lands in Dekkaparu, Kollaput, Bodlamamidi. He demanded protection of the land in the State.

CPI(M) leader S.B. Pothuraju, Girijan Sangham leader P. Satyanarayana and former Sarpanch G. Sundar Rao were among those participated. TDP leader S. Donnudora extended support to the agitation.