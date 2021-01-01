Tribal youth being offered skill training

Superintendent of Police B. Krishna Rao addressing the tribal youth at the Skill Development Institute in Arilova, Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

VISAKHAPATNAM

01 January 2021 00:29 IST

Initiative by district police aimed at providing employment

As part of a community policing programme called ‘Prerana’ launched by the district police, 88 youth from various interior areas of Munchingputtu, Pedabayulu, Chintapalli, G.K. Veedhi, Koyyuru, Ananthagiri, Dumbriguda and Hukumpeta mandals are being offered skill development courses like Retail Sales Associates (30 days), Production/Machine Operators (60 days), Manufacturing Assistants in Life Sciences (45 days).

The programme is organised in association with Skill Development Institute, Arilova, Visakhapatnam. During the course period, the youth are being provided accommodation and food by the institute.

Addressing the training programme here on Thursday, Superintendent of Police B. Krishna Rao said that the aim of the initiative is to provide employment to tribal youth.

Officer on Special Duty S. Satish Kumar said that he had come from a remote area in Tamil Nadu and was now working as a police officer. He stressed the need for good training programmes appealing to the youth to work hard and utilise the opportunity to lead a successful life. He also said that a number of companies are ready to recruit skilled youth for a good remuneration.

Chief Manager, Skill Development Institute, J. Mahesh spoke.