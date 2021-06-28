Tribal teacher’s death due to illness sparks off controversy

VISAKHAPATNAM

28 June 2021 23:20 IST

He could not take treatment due to non-payment of salary, alleges tribal body

The death of a tribal teacher of the Sileru Tribal Welfare Ashram School for Girls due to ill-health sparked off a controversy, here on Monday.

K. Viswanadham, a secondary grade teacher, died while undergoing treatment for some unknown sickness at a hospital in the city recently. He had not been paid his salary for the past several months reportedly due to some technical issues.

Girijana Sangham leader P. Appalanarasa said that the school was started in September, 2018, by converting a boys’ hostel. Though 11 posts were sanctioned, there were only three regular employees including Viswanadham, who was appointed on the basis of the 2018 DSC. They were not given CFMS ID, a must for regular employees, despite several representations, he said.

Viswanadham had requested the officials concerned several times to sanction his salary so that he could take better treatment for the illness he had been suffering from for a long time. The officials neglected the genuine demand of the teacher, Mr. Appalanarasa alleged.

When contacted, the school headmaster Ch. Krishna said that Viswanadham and another teacher K. Dhananjay were not given their CFMS ID and not paid salaries for the past eight months.

Viswanadham was a native of Gadugupalli village of Hukumpeta mandal in the Agency area of the district.

Lokesh demands ex gratia

Meanwhile, TDP national General Secretary Nara Lokesh held the ‘negligence of the officials’ and ‘inefficient rule’ of the YSR Congress Party government responsible for the death of the teacher. He tweeted that the teacher was not paid salary for nine months and had no money for the treatment of his illness, which reflected the ‘sorry state of affairs’ in the State.

Mr. Lokesh also tweeted that apart from payment of salary arrears, ₹50 lakh should be paid as ex gratia and a member of the family should be given a job.