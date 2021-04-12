Tribal leaders mourn death of former MLA

A file photo of former CPI(M) MLA Kunja Bojji with his wife Subbalakshmi.

12 April 2021 23:35 IST

Kunja Bojji was elected to the Assembly thrice from Bhadrachalam

Leaders of Girijana Sankshema Sangam and other organisations expressed grief over the demise of CPI(M) leader and former Bhadrachalam MLA Kunja Bojji (95).

The Communist leader, who began his career as a courier of ‘Veera Telangana Viplava Dalam’ in the 1950s, participated in the Telangana armed struggle and fought for tribal rights in the Agency villages.

He passed away from a prolonged illness at a private hospital at Bhadrachalam, in Kothagudem-Bhadradri district in Telangana State on Monday. Bojji served thrice as MLA for Bhadrachalam Assembly constituency in erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh.

A native of Adavi Venkannagudem village in V.R. Puram mandal, in the Agency area of Andhra Pradesh, Bojji is survived by two sons and three daughters. His wife, Subbalakshmi, died three years ago.

Activists of Adivasi Hakkula Sangam and other leaders expressed their condolences to Kunja Bojji’s family members. The tribals paid tributes to the former MLA at several villages in the Agency area.

Condolence meeting

A condolence meeting of the former MLA will be conducted at Adavi Venkannagudem village on Tuesday. Leaders of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana States will attend the meeting and pay tributes to Kunja Bojji, said the party leaders.