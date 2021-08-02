Andhra Pradesh

Trekking to celebrate Friendship Day

Winners of the T-shirt painting contest receiving prizes during the trekking event organised to Kondapally forest area, by the Youth Hostels Association of India, in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri
P. Sujatha Varma VIJAYAWADA 02 August 2021 00:43 IST
Updated: 02 August 2021 00:43 IST

To celebrate Friendship Day, the Vijayawada chapter of the Youth Hostels Association of India organised a trekking programme in the dense Kondapally forest region on Sunday.

Close to 70 nature lovers of all ages became part of this adventurous trip. Climbing hills, descending valleys and crossing the gurgling water bodies, the participants had loads of collective fun.

At the end of the day, the association’s Vijayawada unit chairman N. Vishnuwardhan gave prizes to the winners of a T-shirt painting contest organised by the association recently on the occasion of International Tiger Day.

