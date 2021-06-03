Treat all eligible COVID-19 patients under Aarogyasri: CM

VIJAYAWADA

Focus on procuring drugs for black fungus, Jagan tells officials

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the officials to focus on giving treatment to all eligible COVID-19 patients under the Aarogyasri scheme to mitigate their hardships, and on the procurement of injections and drugs required to treat the black fungus cases.

In a review meeting on COVID-19 control measures on Thursday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the financial assistance promised to the children orphaned by COVID-19 should be extended at the earliest.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that 93 children who lost their parents to COVID-19 were identified and ₹10 lakh was deposited in the names of 46 children.

The number of COVID-19 cases was decreasing, which was evident from the positivity rate falling from a high of 25.56% to 13.02%. The number of active cases which was 2.11 lakh on May 17 came down to 1.43 lakh. The recovery rate improved to 90.98%.

The availability of ICU beds increased to 1,582 by June 2 against 380 on May 15 and only 433 oxygen beds were available on May 17 compared to the present 7,270. There were only 14,057 patients in COVID Care Centres.

Vaccination

The first dose of COVID vaccine was administered to 51,03,821 people and two doses to 25,47,784 across the State. The Central government allotted 36,94,210 doses of vaccine for this month and distributed 5,08,710 till now.

So far, 89 cases were registered against 66 hospitals by the Vigilance Department for violating norms, and imposed a fine of ₹9.90 crore.