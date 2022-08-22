Andhra Pradesh: Trade unions protest against proposed new Labour Codes

Will hold massive agitation if talks are not held with us, says CITU leader

G.V.R. Subba Rao VIJAYAWADA
August 22, 2022 21:49 IST

CITU leaders staging a protest in Vijayawada on Monday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

The Joint Action Committee of trade unions staged a protest on Monday opposing the Central government’s plans to implement the Labour Codes. Members of 10 trade unions, which are part of the JAC, took part in the protest and raised slogans against the Centre’s decision to replace the existing labour laws with the new Labour Codes. They vehemently opposed the decision to conduct a meeting with all State Labour Ministers in Tirupati on August 25 and 26 in this regard. 

Speaking on the occasion, CITU State vice-president V. Uma Maheswara Rao said that the Central government has drafted the Labour Codes in such a  way that the formation of trade unions would not be possible in future. The codes would benefit only the managements of companies, he said, adding that workers would be deprived of the right to participate in agitations, stage protests and going on strike.

“The Central government should convene a meeting with the recognised trade union leaders on the proposed four Labour Codes. A consensus is necessary on the issue, he said. Trade unions would organise a massive national-level agitation if the government decides to go ahead with the codes without holding discussions with the trade unions,” he added.

AITUC State secretary B. Kondala Rao, IFTU leader P. Polari, leaders Ch. V Ramana, A Venkateswarlu, and others participated.

