Tonsuring case: ‘YSRCP leader’s role being probed’

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

22 July 2020 23:12 IST

Such heinous acts will not be tolerated, says Minister

Women and Child Welfare Minister T. Vanitha on Wednesday said investigation began into the alleged involvement of YSRCP supporters in the case pertaining to tonsuring of a Dalit youth at Seethanagaram.

Addressing the media after visiting the victim in a private hospital here, Ms. Vanitha said the government would not tolerate such heinous acts. “The police are probing the alleged role of a local party leader. Action will be initiated against him if his involvement is proved,” Ms. Vanitha said.

Advertising

Advertising

‘Atrocities on the rise’

Meanwhile, APCC president S. Sailajanath said that Dalits were being subjected to various atrocities in the State.

He was referring to the tonsuring case and the alleged gang-rape of a 16-year-old girl under the Rajamahendravaram Urban Police limits in the last one week. Speaking after visiting both the victims, he said, “The police are unable to guarantee protection of women.”

SI Arrested

Meanwhile, sub-inspector of Seethanagaram police station Sk. Feroz Shah was arrested late on Tuesday night on charges of tonsuring a 23-year-old Dalit youth in the police station.

Mr. Feroz was taken into custody following a review by Eluru Range DIG K.V. Mohana Rao into the incident .

A case under the SC&ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, has been registered against Mr. Feroz and two constables of the Seetanagaram police station. All of them were suspended from service on Tuesday.

In a late-night review meeting, Mr. Rao ordered a probe to be led by a senior Deputy Superintendent of Police.