Toll goes up to 736 as 16 more die in Nellore, Prakasam districts

12 September 2020 00:06 IST

More than 2,300 patients recover during the last 24 hours

Even as 16 more people succumbed to coronavirus in the south coastal Andhra districts during the last 24 hours, 2,314 patients were discharged from various COVID-19 facilities during the period, said to be the highest single-day recovery in the recent days.

Eight patients each died of the virus in Nellore and Prakasam districts, taking the combined death toll in the two districts to 736. Nellore district has registered 377 deaths till date and the virus has claimed 359 lives in Prakasam district, said a health bulletin released by the State government on Friday night.

In a reversal of the trend of the sharp spike in the positive cases this month, 1,181 patients were recovered from the infection in Prakasam district.

As a result, the number of active cases has come down to 14,859. More than 19,000 patients have been recovered from the infection in the district till date.

Much to the relief of the health authorities, 1,133 people were discharged on recovery in Nellore district at a time when the hospitals are overflowing with patients. With this, 36,466 patients have been cured of the infection in the district.

Sample testing

The number of new patients stood at 901 in Prakasam district during the last 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases registered so far to 34,508. As many as 4,994 persons were tested negative for the disease during the period. So far, 3.28 lakh persons have been tested for the virus in Prakasam district.

As many as 778 people were identified with infection in Nellore district during the period. With this, the cumulative confirmed cases in the two districts have gone up to 78,493, including 43,985 in Nellore district.

The two districts have been recording a high number of positive cases during this week. However, the number of patients getting discharged from the COVID facilities exceeded the number of fresh admissions by 635 during the period. AT present 22,378 patients are undergoing treatment in both the districts.